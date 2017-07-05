× People have some questions about the design of this pool float

People have a lot of questions about a pool float being sold by retailers across the country, according to FOX31 in Denver.

Questions like, “Was one single woman consulted about this?”

Focus group. This could have been avoided with 1 focus group (of women). pic.twitter.com/C76lv5ji33 — Jillian David (@JillianDavid13) July 3, 2017

Sam’s Club advertises the Aquaria Pasadena Pool Float as having “a fun marbleized design.”

Just about everyone else seems to think it looks like a giant panty liner.

The Pasadena Pool Float has been around for at least a few years, but we’re not really surprised that we haven’t seen any being used in real life.

In addition to the conversation-sparking design, they’re also pretty expensive. We found prices ranging from $79 to $109 at Amazon, Sam’s Club and Sears.

