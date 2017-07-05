× Police: Domestic violence incident leads to murder-suicide in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police said a domestic violence incident led to a murder-suicide in Bridgeport this evening.

Bridgeport police said the incident occurred at the Trumbull Gardens housing complex around 7 p.m. Police told FOX61 that investigators believe a wife and husband were involved in a dispute and at some point during the altercation, the husband pulled out a gun and shot his wife to death. The man then killed himself.

Police said the couple’s 14-year-old daughter walked in the house and discovered the scene. Police will be on scene throughout the evening to investigate. FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.