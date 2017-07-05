× Police issue Silver Alert for 13-year-old girl missing from Cheshire

CHESHIRE – Police have issued a Silver Alert for 13-year-old Junnat Imran of Cheshire.

Imran was last seen inside her house in Cheshire around 2 a.m. on July 5. Police said she may be wearing either a red plaid shirt or a teal-colored shirt.

Imran is described as being 5’1″ and 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police report that she may be driving to Massachusetts in a white 2011 Toyota Camry with CT plates 968ZWG.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cheshire Police Department.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.