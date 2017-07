× Serious crash on Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury

SIMSBURY— Authorities are responding to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 995 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury.

Simsbury Volunteer Fire Department posted to twitter asking drivers heading to the area to look for an alternative route.

Crews operating at an serious MVA in the area of 995 Hopmeadow St. Seek alt routes and use caution in the area — Simsbury Vol Fire Co (@SimsburyFIRE) July 5, 2017