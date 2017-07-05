× State Police: DUI arrests almost double over Fourth of July weekend

MIDDLETOWN – With record numbers of residents traveling over the holiday weekend, Connecticut State Police were busy.

State police made a total of 60 DUI arrests, which well surpasses the total amount of 39 arrests in 2016. As for accidents, police had a total of 398 with one fatality. Police have also clocked a total of 1,368 speeding violations and 2,941 total moving violations.

Police said state troopers were focusing on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols were also in place over the entire weekend.

Troopers were out using both traditional and non-traditional patrol cars. The enforcement period started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday June 30, and continued through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday July 4.