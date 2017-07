× Three-crash on Route 5 in South Windsor snarls intersection

SOUTH WINDSOR – Police responded this morning at around 6 a.m. to the intersection of Route 5 and Chapel Road for an accident that included three cars and a motorcycle.

The crash left the intersection at reduced speed for about an hour but was never closed. All vehicles were removed and traffic has since fully opened.

The four occupants of the vehicles were taken to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.