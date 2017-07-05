Hartford homicide may have been over a pair of prescription glasses

HARTFORD — Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Wadsworth Street in the Frog Hollow section of the city that happened just before midnight Tuesday.

Hartford police said they found a 25-year-old East Hartford man who was shot when they arrived at the scene and that there is video from new street surveillance cameras of the shooting that they are going over now. There were also some witnesses to the shooting.

Police said the victim had no criminal record in the City of Hartford and the shooting might have been the result of an argument over a pair of prescription glasses.

Police believe multiple guns were used. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his head, neck, torso and leg, according to police. There is no word yet on the identity of the victim.

Part of Park Street was closed for several hours between Seymour and Hudson streets but the investigation is zeroing in on Wadsworth Street.

There is a sandwich shop and bakery in the area, and apartments in back. Police are focusing their attention on a driveway that leads to one of the apartment buildings.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said no arrests have been made.