Georgia officer’s body cam shows dogs rescued from 170 degree car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSWELL, Ga. -- There is an enormous online response to body cam video, showing Roswell, Georgia police officers rescuing two dogs, trapped in a car that was 169-degrees inside.

According to a Roswell police report it was 89 degrees at 52 percent humidity Sunday afternoon. When a good Samaritan called them to this parking lot off Holcomb bridge road. But inside the Chevy Impala it was 169 degrees.

Officer Lisa Holland/Roswell Police said, "The windows were actually cracked, all of the windows were cracked, but that doesn't mean, you know that the car is getting any sort of breeze. It was parked directly in the sunshine. There was no shade for this car."

Emergency responders wasted no time cracking a fire hydrant to cool the dogs off. One fell into a seizure.

Police said the owner was inside watching a movie with her family.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.