Humid with scattered showers, thunderstorms Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and heavier downpours will develop heading into Friday morning. There is also a chance for a few embedded thunderstorms. As of right now, it looks to be drier by afternoon with the chance for a lingering shower or storm, so you may not have to cancel all of your plans for Friday just yet.

The humidity will slowly drop throughout the day on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and just a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Sunday looks perfectly sunny and dry. Overall, the weekend looks nice for continued July 4th celebrations and fireworks displays.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy… Chance for a scattered shower. Lows: 60s.

Friday: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heaviest rain in the morning. High: Upper 70s – low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: Low-mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low-mid 80s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri