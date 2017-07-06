× Lake Compounce permanently closes down Sky Ride

BRISTOL – Lake Compounce has abruptly decided to shut down its Sky Ride after 20 years of operation. Sky Ride was an inclined chairlift that brought riders on a 12-minute trip 750 feet up and down Southington Mountain.

The ride was introduced to Lake Compounce back in 1997 after Kennywood Entertainment took over the park. Park-goers loved the panoramic views of central Connecticut along with the sensation of cruising above the forest.

The entry area for Sky Ride, toward the southern edge of the park, was first blocked with a sign that said “Sorry, temporarily out of service” on Monday afternoon.

Park officials were not taking questions about the shutdown on Monday, but General Manager Jerry Brick released this statement in an email:

“Due to the rugged terrain of the mountain and the limited access to the remote area, Lake Compounce has decided to close the Sky Ride attraction permanently. We look forward to utilizing the loading zone area for future attractions in the coming years to continue to bring unforgettable fun to America’s longest continuously operating amusement park.”