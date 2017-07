× LifeStar responding to motor vehicle, bicycle crash in Mansfield; part of Route 195 closed

MANSFIELD — State police are responding to a serious motor vehicle, bicyclist accident on Route 195 in Mansfield.

A LifeStar helicopter was dispatched to the scene to retrieve the injured party. The area of Route 195 Storrs Road and Ledgewood Drive is closed while rescue crews and police work the scene.

MANSFIELD UPDATE: #LifeStar will now be landing in proximity to the scene in the area of Mansfield Fire Station #307. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) July 6, 2017

