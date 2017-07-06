× Memorial service to be held today for fallen Connecticut sailor

OAKVILLE — A memorial service will be held in Oakville Thursday afternoon in honor of a fallen Connecticut sailor.

Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, 25, of Oakville, was among the seven United States Navy Sailors who died when their ship, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan on June 18.

Huynh was a former Watertown resident. He attended both Watertown High School and Plainville High School, as well as Naugatuck Valley Community College.

The Watertown- Oakville Veterans’ Council announced Thursday’s memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on the Oakville Green.

The service is open to the public.