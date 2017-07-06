Police identify husband and wife involved in Bridgeport murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Police have released the identity of the two people involved in a murder-suicide that took place Wednesday night.

Bridgeport police said Jennifer Knox, 33, and her husband, Keith Knox, 32, sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Police said the incident took place around 7:10 p.m., at 405H Trumbull Ave.

Police said the evidence shows that Keith shot Jennifer then shot himself following a domestic dispute in their home. Police said the couple’s 14-year-old daughter walked in the house and discovered the scene.