Police searching for missing 89-year-old woman in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old woman in North Canaan.

Helen Bernstein, 89, of North Canaan was last seen Thursday. Police say she is Caucasian, has gray hair and green eyes. She is 5’04” tall and weighs 108 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black and gray canvas shoes. If located, please contact the Troop B – North Canaan police department at 860-824-2500. North Canaan is located in the Northwest corner of the state.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.