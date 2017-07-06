× Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ western Mass. man

WENDELL, Mass. — Police are searching for a Wendell man who is accused of killing a 48-year-old woman in that town and then driving to Chicopee and shooting at an employee working at a trucking firm here according to masslive.com.

Lewis Starkey III, 53, 179 West St., Wendell, is being accused of walking up to an employee at Specialized Trucking on Griffith Road at about 1:27 a.m. Wednesday and shooting at him with a shotgun, Michael Wilk, Chicopee Police public information officer said.

The victim was sitting behind glass. The shotgun blast broke the pane and the employee was cut by flying glass. The gun malfunctioned and the Starkey fled, Wilk said.

Authorities have released the identity of the woman who died after being shot in Wendell on Tuesday according to masslive.com.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Amanda Glover, of 179 West St., Wendell, said Mary Carey, spokesman for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Starkey is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured, Wilk said.

Starkey is also a suspect in the Wednesday homicide of a 48-year-old woman in Wendell, Wilk said.

Massachusetts State Police and members of the Wendell Police Department were called to West Street just after midnight for a report of shots fired. The woman’s son told police that a man known to her shot her with a shotgun, Mary Carey, spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said.

People are being asked not to approach Starkey if they see him but are asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about either crime or who knows where Starkey is can also use text-a-tip anonymously by typing in SOLVE CHICOPEE and then CRIMES (274637).