× Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old man from Guilford

GUILFORD — Guilford police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man who went missing Thursday.

Police said Domenic Mancuso was last seen wearing a white button down short sleeve shirt, gray slacks and black dress shoes. He is a white male and is 5′ 8″.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Guilford Police Department at 203-453- 8061.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.