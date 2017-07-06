× State Police investigate serious crash on I-84 in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — State Police say they are investigating after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on I-84.

The accident happened just after midnight Thursday in the area of exit 26 on I-84 westbound.

Police say that for some reason, the truck collided with the rear of the car, driven by Rashaad Emory, 38, of Tampa Florida.

Emory and other occupants in the car were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for injuries. One of the occupants is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, Anthony Bonnick, 52, of Windsor, reported no injuries.