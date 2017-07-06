× Suffield police looking for missing man with memory issues

SUFFILED — Suffield police are looking for a missing man with memory issues.

Matthew Monette, 50, of Suffield is described as caucasian, around 5’6” tall and weighing 250 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown balding hair.

He was last seen wearing sneakers, grey shorts, a grey t-shirt, and an Army baseball cap.

Suffield police said Monette has special needs and memory issues, as well as other medical complications.

Police said Monette was last seen when he and his car were dropped off at Gale Toyota in Enfield. He does not have a cell phone with him and he did not show up for his scheduled shift at work on Wednesday. Friends and family have not heard from him.

Please call (860) 668-3870 if you see him.