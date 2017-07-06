Teens save 1-year-old girl from crash that killed her pregnant mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINOOKA, Ill. – Two suburban teens helped rescue a young girl after a horrific crash killed her pregnant mother, according to WGNTV.

16-year-old Hunter Hasenjaeger and his 17-year-old friend Collin Barry were on their way home just after midnight Friday near Ridge Road and Khater Dr in Minooka. “I just saw the car and the whole front was totaled on the driver's side,” Hunter said. “We could hear the baby crying extremely loud and screaming.”

Inside the Chrysler 300 was 27-year-old Alexis Danley of Shorewood, who was six months pregnant. Her 1-year-old daughter was in the back seat.

"She was hanging out the front of the car,” Collin said. “Her arm was hanging out and her other hand was reached back grabbing the baby seat.”

The police hadn't arrived yet and the teens knew they had to do something. They worked together to enter the car and help get the 1-year-old out.

