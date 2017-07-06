Thousands of bees swarm on a tree outside the Audubon in Greenwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH -- If you're squeamish about bees, maybe this story isn't for you.

Eli Schaffer, the Public Programs Manager at the Audubon in Greenwich, said thousands of bees have collected themselves on a tree only a few feet off the ground in the middle of their parking lot.

The beekeeper says it's a rare occurrence, and it is even rarer that the bees would gather within such an easy view.

The bees have not found a suitable replacement home yet, so for now, they will be chilling out with their queen in the tree.