× Trial starts for Danbury nanny accused of child abuse

DANBURY – In 2015, Lydia Quilligana was charged with 23 counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count of first-degree assault for what was expected to be repeated abuse of a three-year-old girl and her twin one year-old siblings while they were in her care.

The children’s mother was suspicious of bruises and burns on her daughter’s face when she installed hidden cameras that caught her nanny pushing her daughter’s hands on to a hot stove and force-feeding her, before pushing her to the ground and jumping on her.

Bikers against child abuse or “BACA” is a motorcycle club that says they are dedicated to protecting children and protecting a child’s right to a happy and healthy childhood.

They appeared Thursday in court to escort the children’s godmother into the courtroom and to show their support against child abuse of any kind.

In court, Quilligana rejected a plea deal that would’ve called for a 25-year prison sentence, suspended after 17 years.