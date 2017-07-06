× Vice President Pence visits NASA’s Johnson Space Center to welcome newest astronauts

HOUSTON — Vice President Mike Pence is getting an insider’s look at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Pence addressed employees Thursday at the Vehicle Assembly Building, once used to stack moon rockets and space shuttles. His tour included a look at the future, with NASA’s new Orion spacecraft, and Boeing and SpaceX’s commercial crew effort.

Pence is leading a revived National Space Council. President Donald Trump re-established the advisory group on Friday.

.@POTUS's signing of the NASA Authorization Act renewed our nation's commitment to exploration & discovery." Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/vNRQp0Aer5 — NASA (@NASA) July 6, 2017

Chaired by @VP, the National Space Council will guide a new era of space leadership by the U.S. More: https://t.co/ovQz3tcm8l #VPinFL pic.twitter.com/X6qKIStnv3 — NASA (@NASA) July 6, 2017

Last month, Pence visited Johnson Space Center in Houston to help introduce America’s newest astronauts. Florida’s Kennedy is the second stop on his NASA tour. It is NASA’s launch hub, but hasn’t seen any astronaut takeoffs since the shuttles retired in 2011. Boeing and SpaceX are working to change that with their own capsules.

