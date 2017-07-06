× Woman in custody after man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home

LOGANVILLE, Ga. – Police say a woman inside the home where four young children and a man were found stabbed to death is the one who initially called authorities to the residence outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police said the call came in at 4:47 a.m. Thursday, and officers then found the five bodies inside the single-story home in the Loganville area.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene that the children’s mother was “quickly taken into custody.”

Police say early indications are that a knife was used in the attacks. Police said a fifth child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said it wasn’t known whether the dead man was the children’s biological father. But police said they believe the family all lived together at the house.