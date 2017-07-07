2017 New England Balloon Festival Goshen takes off this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOSHEN -- Some big bright colors in the northwest corner of the state took place Friday night.

The New England balloon festival is set to take place in Goshen this weekend which runs through Sunday. There will be five balloon launches and at sunset you can see the balloons glow against the night sky.

The event will offer a free, retired, inflated balloon throughout the weekend for children to jump in the basket. Also, a Food Truck Festival will also take place during the event.

