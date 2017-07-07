41.763711 -72.685093
61 Days of Summer
-
Camp Week Day 5: Take to the stage, trapeze at unique summer camps
-
Foodshare working to battle food insecurity for kids on summer vacation
-
Free Shake Day Wednesday at Wayback Burgers to celebrate summer
-
Camp Week Day 2: Summer programs for kids with special needs are growing
-
Camp Week Day 3: Factors to consider when booking summer programs for kids
-
-
1816, the year without a summer
-
Camp Week Day 4: Programs revolving around animals teach children about nature, empathy
-
Camp Courant opens for Summer 2017
-
Connecticut attractions planning together in prep for the summer
-
Helping kids with autism thrive in the summer when the routine changes
-
-
Lighthouses once guided ships, now bring in the tourists
-
Shoreline restaurants take a hit due to bad weather
-
Camp Week: How summer programs boost a child’s confidence and resilience