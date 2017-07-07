Carolina Panthers secretly tweet lyrics to ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ theme song

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Now, this is a story all about how the Carolina Panthers flipped-turned Twitter upside down…

On Friday, the football team’s official Twitter account revealed they had been secretly tweeting the lyrics to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song over the past three days.

The account even tweeted the lyrics in reverse–what pros! Take a look at their masterpiece:

Well played. Panthers: 1, Twitterverse: 0.

