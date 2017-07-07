Caught on Tape: Woman injured after a 83-foot belly flop off Colorado cliff

DENVER — FOX31 reports a woman was airlifted to a hospital after she belly-flopped off an 83-foot cliff over the Fourth of July holiday at Paradise Cove Cliff.

FOX31 said Rachel Dukich of Denver recorded the fall and said the woman was reported to have a bloody nose and was “highly disoriented” after the dive.

“I think she jumped out far to be sure to clear the rock face and found herself in superman and instead of pulling her legs in to straighten out, she panicked, froze, and flailed,” Dukich told FOX31.

Witnesses have posted videos on social media warning other cliff divers to use caution and to be careful when cliff jumping.