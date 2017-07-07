Chance for midday showers Saturday with temps in the 80s; beautiful, sunny Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain has ended and clouds with some sun or some brightening before sunset tonight. There is a slight chance for a lingering shower or storm later tonight but most towns will stay dry if you have Friday night plans.

The humidity will last for one more day Saturday with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the mid-upper 80s. But an approaching cold front could touch off a couple of showers or a thunderstorm. Any storms that develop in the afternoon could be strong or even severe with the chance for damaging winds. This will be followed by less humid air Sunday and Monday with lots of sun and nice warm temperatures.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Areas of fog, mild and humid. Slight chance for a shower. Low: Mid-upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High: mid-upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low-mid 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, low humidity. High: Mid-upper 80s.

