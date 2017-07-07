× Crews respond to car that flipped over and caught on fire in Hartford

HARTFORD — First-responders are dealing with a car fire that happened in downtown Hartford Friday morning, sometime around 4 a.m.

Police said the driver of the car was headed north when the car flipped over and became fully engulfed in flames, near Dunkin Donuts Park on Main Street.

Hartford Fire Captain Adam Guertin said that no one was one the scene when they got there. Hartford police are still trying to find the driver and piece together exactly what happened.

The fumes from the charred care were still lingering from the accident an hour later.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.