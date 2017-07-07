Possible ‘bait dog’ used in illegal fighting being treated at animal shelter in Branford

Please be aware that the photos in this gallery are graphic and may disturb some people.

BRANFORD — The head of an animal shelter in Branford says a dog that was dropped off at the facility may have been injured in an illegal organized dog fighting operation.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter posted on Facebook nearly a dozen graphic photos of the dog, named “Freedom.”

The shelter said Freedom was dropped off at the shelter Thursday morning and it seems Freedom was a “bait dog” due to the types of wounds he suffered. Laura Burban, the head of the shelter, said it appears the dog’s feet had been tied together.

Burban says the person who dropped off the dog at the shelter on Wednesday said it was found on a local street.

Freedom had no chip, collar, nor tag and hadn’t been neutered. Veterinarians estimate him to be between 5-7 years old and said he’s about 10-15 pounds underweight.

The Branford Veterinary Hospital was able to perform surgery on Freedom to save his ears and to flush out his wounds and is improving.