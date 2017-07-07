× Heavy rain expected for this morning’s commute

We are on the Weather Watch for Friday morning. There is still some uncertainty on where an area of heavy rain will set up. The low-confidence forecast is due to a small-scale feature called a meso-low and they can be very tricky! We are not sure if that heavy rain will set up over part of Connecticut or stay just to the south? Either way, Friday will be humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It also looks like the mid-late afternoon will feature at least drier weather so the day will not be a total wash.

The humidity will last for one more day Saturday with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the mid-upper 80s. But an approaching cold front could touch off a couple of showers or a thunderstorm midday. This will be followed by less humid air Sunday and Monday with lots of sun and nice warm temperatures.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wettest in the morning. High: Upper 70s – low 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance for a shower or thunderstorm midday. High: mid-upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Low-mid 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, low humidity. High: Mid-upper 80s.

