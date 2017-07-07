WATCH LIVE: Major fire breaks out at construction site near Lake Merritt in Oakland

in the story

— A major fire broke out early Friday morning at a construction site near Oakland’s Lake Merritt, according to KTVU

The fire was located on Valdez Street, near Grand Avenue. It was first reported at 4:21 a.m..

KTVU cameras captured a large, reddish glow coming from the site, where a multi-use residential building, with parking, was being built.

KTVU’s Sal Castaneda reported the fire quickly grew to 4-alarms

Oakland Police blocked off nearby streets, as a result.

Thick, heavy black smoke came from the site, and was visible for miles.

KTVU reporter Alex Savidge was told that at least one nearby building was evacuated, and embers were falling onto the streets and buildings in the area.

There were no reports yet of injuries, or a cause to the fire.