Man takes hostages at Atlanta-area bank, FBI says

MARIETTA, Georgia — A man claiming to have a bomb has taken at least two hostages at a bank in a northern suburb of Atlanta, an FBI spokesman said Friday.

Police officers arrived outside a Wells Faro bank in Marietta, just off Interstate 75 northwest of Atlanta, after the hostage situation was reported.

A man claiming to be the hostage-taker called CNN affiliate WSB-TV around 10:30 a.m. ET Friday. He talked to the station for more than 30 minutes, discussing his life and making demands, WSB reported.

A nearby Chick-fil-A restaurant was on lockdown because of the situation at the bank, manager Hailey Vines said.