Pack of puppies sends bulldog dad running for safety on sofa
BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Parenting can leave you dog tired and desperate for a short break on the couch.
Sir Spanky, an English bulldog, totally gets it.
When a litter of nine energetic puppies wanted his attention at the same time, Sir Spanky was understandably overwhelmed, according to FOX31.
Sir Spanky’s owners captured a video of him on the run — with the pack of pups right on his tail.
The drastically outnumbered dad gets chased down the hall and under a table, but finally manages to get above the fray by seeking sanctuary on the sofa.
29.055258 -82.062310