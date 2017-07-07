× Pack of puppies sends bulldog dad running for safety on sofa

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Parenting can leave you dog tired and desperate for a short break on the couch.

Sir Spanky, an English bulldog, totally gets it.

When a litter of nine energetic puppies wanted his attention at the same time, Sir Spanky was understandably overwhelmed, according to FOX31.

Sir Spanky’s owners captured a video of him on the run — with the pack of pups right on his tail.

The drastically outnumbered dad gets chased down the hall and under a table, but finally manages to get above the fray by seeking sanctuary on the sofa.

