× Police investigating death in Torrington

TORRINGTON — Torrington police are investigating a death that took place Friday evening.

Torrington police said the incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they said they saw a device that looked like a bomb and a bomb squad was immediately requested.

Police said the bomb squad determined the device wasn’t a bomb.

Information on the death is still under investigation and no additional details have been released.