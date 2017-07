× Police seek assistance in identifying Chaplin burglary suspect

CHAPLIN – Chaplin Resident Trooper seeks assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

On June 29 around 8:20 P.M., an unknown male, seen in the surveillance video below, forced entry into a Chaplin home.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Black’s office at 860-455-2069 or text TIP along with the information to 274637.