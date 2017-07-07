Protests in Hamburg, Germany continue as G20 summit kicks off

HAMBURG, Germany — As world leaders gathered for the G20 summit in Germany, protesters tried to disrupt the meeting.

Early Friday morning, Hamburg police used a water cannon to clear a blockade of a large group of protesters, who said their goal was to make it difficult for G20 participants to travel to the talks.

A water cannon was used against the protesters, some of whom were equipped with umbrellas and rain gear.

Protest groups also tried to enter the red zone, a blocked-off area close to the summit venue, but officers dressed in riot gear were able to intervene.

This comes after a violent day of protests on Thursday.

Police deployed water cannons and tear gas as people threw bottles and smoke bombs. Smoke could be seen across the Hamburg skyline from fires reportedly set by protesters.

At least 76 police officers were hurt, including one seriously.

Many of the demonstrators who gathered Thursday were protesting against capitalism, but some also voiced their concern about issues including global warming.