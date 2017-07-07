WATCH LIVE: Officials provide updates regarding 10-year-old who went missing around Branford River

BRANFORD — Crews have found the 10-year-old boy who was missing around Branford River.

Officials said around 1 p.m., they received a report of a 10-year-old boy who had been sucked into water pipe that goes underneath Tabor Drive. Officials said it was an outgoing tide at the time and the water pipe was filled with water.

“We had assets on the scene very shortly and started to look for that young man. He was here with his brothers. We’re confident that the person is no longer in that pipe. The water has subsided and we were able to place equipment in that pipe to make sure he is not in there,” officials said.

No other details have been released at this time.

