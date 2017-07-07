The Brass Horse Cafe in Barkhamsted: The ‘last true original roadhouses on the east coast’

BARKHAMSTED — If you like good food, quality music and a friendly atmosphere, then a stop at the Brass Horse Cafe in Barkhamsted is a must.

Sitting along busy Route 44, owner Kim Hamel calls it one of the “last true original roadhouses on the east coast.”

Hamel, a retired corrections officer, has owned the cafe for five years and has created a place where customers feel like family.

According to a review by Kristina K. on Facebook, “To some it’s a bar, to others it’s a family. So blessed to say their family welcomed me with open arms & I couldn’t be happier. If the food doesn’t capture you, the family of regulars will. Can’t wait to go back.”

The menu is typical bar food, but as Hamel says “is made with love.” From appetizers like nachos with homemade chips to a hot pastrami sandwich to her famous soups and stews and of course the popular wings.

“We want the food to taste like it was made in your kitchen,” smiled Hamel. “That is important to us.”

Also important is being one with the community. The cafe supports veterans (who eat free) and other local causes, bringing a friendly feel to this once rough bar.

If music is your thing, visit on Sundays or grab the mic on karaoke night.

Good music, good music and good friends, it’s what the Brass Horse Cafe is all about, now!

Do you have a suggestion for Foodie Friday? Let us know by emailing foodiefriday@fox61.com or reach out to us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – just use #FoodieFriday and #FOX61.

Or use the contact form below: