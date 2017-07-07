West Hartford town website hacked 

WEST HARTFORD — Police have opened an investigation after a West Hartford‘s website was hacked Thursday morning.

The West Hartford Police Department said the town’s website has been taken offline as the Information Technology Department works to restore it.

The Connecticut Intelligence Center is working with police to investigate the hack. Center officials said the hack targeted several government websites and was as far reaching as California.

Officials said no user information is at risk and no town networks were affected.

The IT Department hopes to have the website restored by Friday.