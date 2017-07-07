Woman arrested in Torrington on multiple drug charges following search and seizure

TORRINGTON – Police said they have arrested a woman in Torrington after finding various drugs following a search and seizure on Scoville Street on July 6.

Inside the house, police found 52 bags of heroin, crack cocaine, hypodermic needles, drug packaging material, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia. A large amount of cash was also located. Initial field tests also indicated that fentanyl was present in the bags of suspected heroin.

Jennifer Sayles AKA “Pebbles”, 37, of Thomaston, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of crack-cocaine, and possession with intent to sell (heroin). Sayles was held on a $10,000 police set bond.