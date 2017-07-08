× 4 arrested in opposing protests on New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN — Police said four people were arrested Saturday during a demonstration on the City Green.

New Haven Police Officer David Hartman, said a group called the Proud Boys made plans to demonstrate on the New Haven Green Saturday. Counter-protesters, who called the Proud Boys a white supremacist organization, heard of the demonstration through social media and also attended.

According to New Haven Police Officer David Hartman, 150 protesters, counter-protesters gathered which resulted into four people arrested and charged. One person was charged with disorderly conduct, two were charged with disorderly conduct and interference and another charged with disorderly conduct but went to hospital to have their eyes rinse out from pepper spray.

Police said there were some shoving between the two groups. At the request of the Proud Boys, police escorted them back to their cars.