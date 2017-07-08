Connecticut Sun make history in win over Washington Mystics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNCASVILLE -- To say the Connecticut Sun are on a hot streak doesn’t do them justice.

The Sun are winners of the last eight of their last 10 coming into Saturdays match up against Eastern Conference leaders the Washington Mystics. The Sun more than rose to the challenge as they completed the biggest come back in franchise history being down 22 points in the second half before fighting their way back to win 96-92.

The Sun was lead by Jonquel Jones who had a team high 22-points to go with nine rebounds and Alyssa Thomas who added in 19 points including the go ahead bucket with under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

Thomas also added in five rebounds and five assists, not a bad showing from a player that was a game-time decision due to a fever prior to the start. The Connecticut Sun move into the number one slot in the conference with an overall record of 10-7.

