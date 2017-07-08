× Five people sent to hospital after car hits pedestrians in Willimantic parking lot

WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic police are investigating after a dispute led to multiple injuries in a parking lot.

Police say it happened at the Ultraviolet Adult Cabaret Cafe around 2 a.m..

Circumstances leading to the dispute are unknown. 3 people were run over/backed into by a vehicle that had two male occupants in it.

All five of the people were taken to area hospitals. All have non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, 4 of the people remain in the hospital.

