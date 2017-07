HARTFORD– Police say they are investigating after a suspect in an armed robbery barricaded himself somewhere on Albany Ave near Vine Street.

There is no word on any injuries or identification of the suspect.

Police say that nearby buildings were evacuated out of a pre-caution, but they do not believe this is a hostage situation.

HPD investigating a barricaded person in relation to an armed robbery. Albany Avenue shut down in the area of Vine Street pic.twitter.com/XtAqKdEHiP — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 8, 2017

