Look Inside: 2 opposing groups clash on New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN — Police said four people were arrested Saturday during a demonstration on the City Green.

New Haven Police Officer David Hartman, said a group called the Proud Boys made plans to demonstrate on the New Haven Green Saturday.

“Rumors that a white-supremacist group were scheduled to rally at the New Haven Green prompted a rallying of counter-protesters including Black Lives Matter,” said Hartman.

Hartman said, 150 protesters, counter-protesters gathered which resulted into four people arrested and charged. One person was charged with disorderly conduct, two were charged with disorderly conduct and interference and another charged with disorderly conduct but went to hospital to have their eyes rinse out from pepper spray.

Rosanna Raybuyan, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested and taken into custody, according to police.

“Raybuyan was seen by officers throwing a paint-filled balloon at a NHPD Sergeant. The balloon did not strike the Sergeant but burst at his feet. During Raybuyan’s arrest, an angry mob formed around the officer handcuffing her. Additional officers responded,” said Hartman.

Police said David Simone, of North Borgen, N.J., was also arrested and taken into custody.

Hartman added “Simone confronted an officer and after being ordered to back up, used an amplified megaphone set to a siren noise to the face of the officer. Simone was relieved of his back-pack incident to his arrest. It contained Illegal fireworks type explosives. Simone was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with Police and the illegal possession of exploding fireworks. The explosives were examined by NHPD Bomb Squad Investigators. The materials were confiscated.”

Police added that during Simone’s arrest, a knife landed on the top of the boot of an officer. No one saw whose knife it was or who dropped or threw it.

“The group is not affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan or a white-supremacist movement, as was reported by some news outlets and those who represented themselves as members of the “Black Lives Matter” movement and other protest groups,” said Hartman.

Police said there were some shoving between the two groups. At the request of the Proud Boys, police escorted them back to their cars. Police said neither group had a permit to use the NH Green for such activity.