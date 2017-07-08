× Man arrested for prostitution charges in Groton

GROTON — One man is in Groton Police custody after being arrested Friday for prostitution charges.

Police say that after seeing an online advertisement, they began to investigate into possible prostitution being run at a local hotel. It was soon discovered that Reginald Green was helping the prostitution as well as manipulating the women in the online advertisement posts.

Green, 27 of Quaker Hill, was taken into police custody along with a large amount of money. He is being charged with promoting prostitution and interfering with a police investigation.

Green is being held on bond.

The Regional Community Enhancement Task Force is composed of Detectives and Officers from southeastern Connecticut, formed to combat the heroin epidemic in the area and to improve the quality of life for citizens, arrested one for prostitution related charges.