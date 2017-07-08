× Pedestrian struck by car in Vernon, Hartford Turnpike closed in area

VERNON — Vernon Police say they are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian Saturday morning.

They say the incident happened in the area of 550 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.

That area of the Hartford Turnpike will be closed for the next several hours while police and Metro Traffic Services investigate the incident.

Any injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.