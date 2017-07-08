× Silver Alert canceled for 79-year-old man from Guilford; found safely in Baltimore

GUILFORD — Police said Domenic Mancuso was found safe after he was reported missing Thursday.

Guilford police said Mancuso was found in Baltimore safe and sound. Police said Mancuso took a train to New York– then to Newark –then to D.C. –then to Baltimore.

Guilford police said they could not have done it without the help of Amtrak police and Metro authority.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.