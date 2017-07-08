The Stan Simpson Show: Hearst Media gobbling up CT newspapers; future of local news

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It has been a tumultuous decade for the world of journalism and media.

Newspaper readership and revenue are on the decline and television and radio stations are redefining themselves. Journalism is much more personality driven and social media continues to emerge as a major influence in the news industry.

We have a wide-ranging conversation with Rich Hanley, Associate Professor of Quinnipiac University on the “Media Madness” of the media world and what the future holds for the fourth estate.

Also, we touch on the thought of how some TV stations are taking the “local” out of local news and whether this concept could get traction.

